IGNOU December TEE 2020: Last date to submit exam form with late fee extended

Students can now submit the IGNOU Term End Examination form online at ignou.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:35 AM IST
IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of examination forms for the IGNOU Term End Exam December 2020 with a late fee till February 4, 2021.

"Last date to Apply Online is 04/02/2021 for TEE Dec-20 with Late Fee of Rs.1000," reads a statement flashing on the varsity's official website.

IGNOU December Term End Exam 2020: How To Submit the form

Visit the official website for IGNOU

Click on the Term End Exam form link on the home page

Read The instruction and check the declaration

Enter your programme code, enrolment number

Select the mode of payment and login

Enter your details including date of birth, gender, and preferred exam centre code. Select the course codes

Submit the form and pay the examination fee in online mode

Keep a copy of your form and acknowledgement number.

