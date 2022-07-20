IGNOU Hall Ticket 2022 for June TEE releasing today, here’s how to download

Indira Gandhi National Open University will release IGNOU Hall Ticket 2022 for June TEE on July 20, 2022. The admit card for June Term End Examination will be released at 1 pm today and is available on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

As per the tentative date sheet IGNOU June 2022 term end exam will be held from July 22 and will end on September 5. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2022 for June TEE: How to download

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU Hall Ticket 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IGNOU.