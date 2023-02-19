Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU January 2023 Session: Fresh admission & Re-registration last date tomorrow

IGNOU January 2023 Session: Fresh admission & Re-registration last date tomorrow

competitive exams
Published on Feb 19, 2023 06:22 PM IST

IGNOU fresh admission and the re-registration process for IGNOU January 2023 Session will end tomorrow, Feb 20.

ByHT Education Desk

Indira Gandhi National Open University will end the fresh admission and the re-registration process for IGNOU January 2023 Session tomorrow, February 20, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Before it was extended to January 15 and then again to February 10, 2023, the deadline to apply for the January session was originally set for December 31, 2022. The varsity has extended the re-registration deadline three times now.

Direct link to register

IGNOU January 2023 Session: How to register

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on the re-registration 2023 link available on the home page.

Fill in the application form and select a course.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

