Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration date for IGNOU June 2023 TEE. The last date to register for the online examination without late fees is till April 15, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration date extended till April 15, apply at ignou.ac.in

As per the official notice, candidates will have to pay ₹200/- per course as examination fees till April 15. Starting April 16 to April 23, candidates will have to pay ₹200/- per course as exam fees along with ₹500/- as late fees. After April 26, candidates will have to pay ₹200/- per course with late fees of ₹1100/-. To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

IGNOU June 2023 TEE: How to register

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on fill application link.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page for further need.

The June, 2023 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from June 1, 2023 and conclude on July 6, 2023 (30 working days).