IGNOU June TEE 2022: Last date to apply today at ignou.ac.in, direct link here

Indira Gandhi National Open University will close down the registration process for IGNOU June TEE 2022 on January 20, 2023. All the interested candidates can apply for Term End Examination June 2022 through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The link to apply will remain active till 6 pm today.

Students are requested to fill up the examination form for June 2022 Term End Examination for the following courses:

All the courses registered for first year/ re-registered for second/third year in July 2021 session for Under Graduate and Postgraduate Programmes.

All the courses registered in the July 2021 session for Diploma and PG Diploma Programmes.

All the courses registered in the January 2022 session for Certificate and PG Certificate Programmes.

Courses for which term end examinations have not been successfully completed or not appeared, so far.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU June TEE 2022

Indian candidates who want to apply for the exam will have to pay ₹200/- prescribed exam fee for each course. US$20 per course for the students wish to appear in the term end examination outside the Territory of India. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

