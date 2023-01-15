IGNOU June TEE 2022: Registration date extended till January 20

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended IGNOU June TEE 2022 registration date. The registration date has been extended till January 20, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The official notice reads, “the last date for filling up of the online examination form for June 2022 Term-end-Examination for online programmes has been extended till January 20, 2023. The June, 2022 TEE for online programmes is scheduled to be held from January 23, 2023 onwards.”

IGNOU June TEE 2022: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Submission of Online examination form for June 2022 of IGNOU Online Programmes new"

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹200 for the students appearing in the Territory of India. The application fee is US$20 per course for the students who wish to appear in the term-end examination outside the Territory of India. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

Official Notice Here