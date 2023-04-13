Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU June TEE 2023 final datesheet on April 13, 2023. The final datesheet for Term End Examination for June 2023 is available to candidates on the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 final datesheet out at ignou.ac.in, check timetable here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the final datesheet released by the varsity, the term end examination will begin on June 1 and will end on July 6, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The hall tickets of the eligible students will be available on the University website soon which can be downloaded by candidates. Students may note that there can be a possibility of last minute change of examination Centre due to unavoidable circumstances. In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures. The affected students are advised to be in touch with their respective Regional Center.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to download IGNOU June TEE 2023 final datesheet

IGNOU June TEE 2023 final datesheet: Steps to download

To download the final datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU TEE June 2023 final datesheet link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON