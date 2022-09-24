IGNOU Re-registration end tomorrow at www.ignou.ac.in, know how to apply

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 24, 2022 06:09 PM IST

IGNOU will end the re-registration process for July 2022 session on September 25.

ByHT Education Desk

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end the re-registration process for July 2022 session on September 25. Candidates can apply for the re-registration process at www.ignou.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to register was August 25 but IGNOU decided to re-open and re-extend the deadline for the July 2022 session.

IGNOU Re-registration for July session: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," The Last Date for Re-Registration for July 2022 Session extended till 25th September, 2022

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in all the required details and submit

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Topics
ignou
