IGNOU TEE December 2022: Assignment submission date extended till Oct 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the assignment submission for IGNOU TEE December 2022. The last date to submit the assignment is till October 31, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the Term End Examination in December can check the official notice on the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

As per the official notice, “with the approval of the competent authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term-End examination, December 2022 has been further extended upto October 31, 2022. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority.”

IGNOU TEE December 2022: How to submit assignment

Candidates can submit the assignment through the official site of IGNOU by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU TEE December 2022 link available on the home page.

Submit the assignment and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Not only this, the last date to apply online for TEE December 2022 has been extended till October 31, 2022. The prescribed fee is ₹200 and the last fees is ₹1100. The December, 2022 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from 2nd December 2022 and conclude on January 5, 2023.

