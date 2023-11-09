Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU TEE December 2023 hall ticket. Candidates who will appear for Term End Examination in December 2023 can download the admit card through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU TEE December 2023 hall ticket released at ignou.ac.in, download link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the final date sheet released on November 8, the IGNOU TEE exam will begin on December 1, 2023, and will end on January 1, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU TEE December 2023 hall ticket: How to download

All those candidates who will appear for the December examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU TEE December 2023 hall ticket link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official final datesheet reads, “Answer to the question paper will only be accepted in the language(s) in which the programme is offered. Answer script attempted in any other language will not be evaluated and cancelled without any information. However, students have an option to attempt the examination of the course(s) in Hindi medium irrespective of registration of the same in English medium (except for language programmes).” For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON