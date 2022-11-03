IGNOU TEE Exam 2022: Important notice released for candidates at ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released an important notice for IGNOU TEE Exam 2022 appearing candidates. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The varsity has exempted the students of Intermediate years/ semesters of selected undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes from appearing in the term-end examination of the program or courses registered in July 2019/ January 2020 admissions.

Along with this, the University has also exempted the students of intermediate years/ semesters of selected Bachelor Degree and Master Degree programs from appearing in the TEE exam of the courses registered in July 2020/ January 2021 admission session. Further, IGNOU has clarified that the benefit of exemption given during the period of pandemic can be availed by the students till the maximum duration/ expiry of the validity of the programme already prescribed as per the rules of the University.

The TEE December examination will be conducted from December 2 to January 5, 2023. The last date to submit the examination form is till November 10, 2022. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of IGNOU.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON