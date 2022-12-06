IIFT Admit Card 2022 expected soon at iift.nta.nic.in, know how to download

The National Testing Agency is expected to release admit card for Indian Institute of Foreign Tradht educate (IIFT)- MBA (International Business) Programme 2023 entrance test. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website at iift.nta.nic.in.

Indian Institute of foreign Trade (IIFT) entrance examination will be conducted on December 18. The duration of examination will be 2 hours from 10 an to 2 pm.

The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on Date and Time as indicated in their E-Admit Card.

IIFT MBA Admit Card 2023: How To Download At Iift.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website at nta.iift.nic.in

In the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your application number/ date of birth

IIFT MBA admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download MBA hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.