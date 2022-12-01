IIM CAT 2022 Answer Key released at iimcat.ac.in, download link here

Indian Institutes of Managements has released IIM CAT 2022 Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test can download the answer key through the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

The examination was conducted on November 27, 2022. The candidate response tab and objection form tab is available from December 1, 2022 to December 4, 2022. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official site till December 4, 2022. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

IIM CAT 2022 Answer Key direct link here

IIM CAT 2022 Answer Key: How to check

Visit the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on IIM CAT 2022 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.55 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 87%. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIM CAT.