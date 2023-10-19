Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIM CAT 2023 admit card release date postponed, check new date here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 19, 2023 08:21 PM IST

IIM CAT 2023 admit card release date has been postponed. Check the new date here.

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has postponed the release date of IIM CAT 2023 admit card. The admit card for Common Admission Test when released can be downloaded through the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

The admit card of IIM CAT which was scheduled to release on October 25 will now release on November 7, 2023.

The official website reads, “The Admit Card for CAT 2023 examination will be made live on 07th Nov 2023. Please use your User id and Password to login and download the Admit card.”

IIM CAT 2023 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
  • Click on IIM CAT 2023 admit card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted on November 26, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIM CAT.

