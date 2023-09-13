IIM CAT 2023 registration last date today, apply on iimcat.ac.in

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will close the online registration process for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023 today, September 13. Candidates who want to apply for the B-School entrance test can go to iimcat.ac.in and register themselves.

IIM CAT 2023 registration last date today

As per the schedule of exam-related activities, IIM Lucknow will issue admit cards of CAT 2023 on October 25.

CAT 2023 will be held on November 26, in three shifts at 155 test cities.

To be eligible for CAT, a candidate must have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA. In the case of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates, the minimum marks required is 45 per cent.

CAT 2023 application fee is ₹1,200 in the case of candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD

Result of the entrance test is expected by the second week of January, 2024 and scores will be valid till December 31, 2024.

In a recent notification, the organising institute informed that IIM Mumbai (previously known as National Institute of Industrial Engineering Mumbai will use CAT score for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA), MBA Operations and Supply Chain Management and MBA Sustainability Management courses.

“IIM Mumbai will announce admission policy and application form separately for these programs at IIM Mumbai website in due course. Interested applicants may keep in touch with the IIM Mumbai website (https://iimmumbai.ac.in/) for further information,” it said.