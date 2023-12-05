IIM CAT 2023 response sheet released at iimcat.ac.in, raise objections till Dec 8

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has released the CAT 2023 response sheet. Candidates who appeared for the CAT 2023 examination can download the response sheet from the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2023 response sheet out at iimcat.ac.in

The candidates will be able to raise objections to the CAT 2023 answer key till December 8 (5 pm).

“Objection form and Response sheet for CAT 2023 appeared candidates is live from 05th Dec 2023 (11:00 A.M.) till 08th Dec 2023 (05:00 P.M)” reads the official website.

This year a total of 2.88 lakh candidates have appeared for the CAT 2023 examination. After the objection window closes on December 8, the final CAT 2023 answer keys will be published on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2023 response sheet: Know how to check

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Log in using your credentials

Check the response sheet

Raise objections if any

Take the printout for future reference.