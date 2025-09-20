Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
IIM CAT 2025 registration window closes today at iimcat.ac.in, apply here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 11:01 am IST

IIM CAT 2025 registration window will close today at iimcat.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given below. 

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will close the IIM CAT 2025 registration window on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Common Admission Test 2025 have their last chance to submit their application forms on the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of 1300/- (for SC, ST and PwD category candidates) and 2600/- (for all other candidates). SC, ST and PwD candidates should upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwD certificates at the time of registration.

They will have also to select any five test cities, as per their preference, from a drop-down menu. Candidates will be allotted one among the five preferred cities subject to availability.

CAT 2025 is scheduled for November 30, 2025. Additionally, the admit cards will be released on November 5, 2025.

IIM CAT 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for IIM CAT 2025:

1. Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on link to register for CAT 2025.

3. Enter details to register yourself.

4. Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

5. Review and submit the application form.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CAT 2025.

Follow Us On