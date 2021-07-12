Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IISc KVPY scholarship 2021: Application invited from school and college students

The Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangalore has invited applications from school and college students for IISc Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholarship examination 2021
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:42 PM IST
IISC KVPY 2021: Application invited for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana KVPY

The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore has invited applications from school and college students for IISc Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholarship examination 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Kishore Viagyanik Protsahan Yojna at kvpy.iisc.ac.in

The KVPY fellowship will be awarded to school and college students interested in pursuing Basic science Courses and careers in Research.

The application process began on July 12. The last date to apply is August 25.

The KVPY aptitude test will be conducted on November 7, 2021, at various centers across the country.

Application fee: The application fee is 1250 for General category thousand two hundred and 625 for students belonging to SC/ST and Person with Disabilities.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates can check the eligibility criteria on the official website at http://kvpy.iisc.ac.in/

KVPS 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of KVPY at http://kvpy.iisc.ac.in/

On the homepage click on the application link

Click on the link that reads the Application link

Register your self

After receiving confirmation on your email and mobile login

Fill in your personal details, academic details, and all other relevant details

Pay the application fee

Submit your application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use

NOTE: The KVPY FELLOWSHIP-2021 will be granted only on the basis of the aptitude test without an interview.

