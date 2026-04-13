Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research will close the registration process for IISER IAT 2026 on April 13, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for IISER Aptitude Test can find the direct link through the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in.

IISER IAT 2026: Last date to apply today at iiseradmission.in, direct link to register here

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The IISER Aptitude Test will be held on June 7, 2026. The exam will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 will be conducted as a computer-based test in centres across India. IAT 2026 will consist of 60 questions - 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The total duration of the test will be 180 minutes. Questions will be of multiple-choice type with only one correct answer.

UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2026 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check exam date here

The total marks obtained by a candidate out of 240 will be considered for preparing the IAT 2026 Rank List.

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{{^usCountry}} Not every candidate appearing in IAT 2026 will be awarded a rank. Rank cut-off will be announced at an appropriate time. Further, getting a rank does not guarantee an offer of admission to an IISER. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not every candidate appearing in IAT 2026 will be awarded a rank. Rank cut-off will be announced at an appropriate time. Further, getting a rank does not guarantee an offer of admission to an IISER. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The correction window will open on April 16 and will close on April 18, 2026. The hall tickets will release on May 24, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The correction window will open on April 16 and will close on April 18, 2026. The hall tickets will release on May 24, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Direct link to apply for IISER IAT 2026 IISER IAT 2026: How to apply {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to apply for IISER IAT 2026 IISER IAT 2026: How to apply {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on IISER IAT 2026 registration link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on IISER IAT 2026 registration link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹2000/- for candidates applying under General, EWS, OBC, and OBC-NCL categories. For candidates applying under persons with disabilities (PwD), persons registered as Kashmiri Migrants (KM), Kashmiri Pandit/Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrants) living in the Kashmir Valley and SC/ST category will have to pay ₹1000/- and candidates applying under Foreign National category will have to pay ₹12000/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IISER.

Official Brochure Here

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