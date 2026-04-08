The Union Public Service Commission has released the timetable for the UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2026. Candidates appearing for the Engineering Services Main Examination 2026 can check the exam schedule on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2026 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check exam date here

The Engineering Main exam will be held on June 21, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Those candidates who have passed the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. The prelims result was announced on February 27, 2026.

Direct link to check UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2026 timetable

UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2026 timetable: How to check To check the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2026 timetable link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

The Engineering Services (Main/stage-II) Examination will consist of two conventional-type papers in the Engineering Discipline, each with a duration of three hours and a maximum mark of 600 (300 Marks in each paper).

Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the Stage-I: Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage-I) and Stage-II: Engineering Services (Main/Stage-II) Examination as may be fixed by the Commission as per its discretion, shall be summoned by them for Stage-III (Personality Test). For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.