Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IIT entrance exam: Candidates who missed JEE Advanced 2020 can appear this year
competitive exams

IIT entrance exam: Candidates who missed JEE Advanced 2020 can appear this year

In this year’s IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced 2021, candidates of the previous batch, who had registered for the exam but had missed it, have also been allowed to sit.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 07:56 AM IST
IIT entrance exam: Those who missed JEE Advanced 2020 can register this year(Shankar Mourya/HT photo)

In this year’s IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced 2021, candidates of the previous batch, who had registered for the exam but had missed it, have also been allowed to sit. 

Check eligibility for JEE advanced 2021

“As a special case for JEE advanced 2021, candidates who successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in both the papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2020 are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021,” the information brochure released by IIT Kharagpur, on September 3, reads.

“Further, these candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2021 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2021. This is a one-time measure valid only for JEE (Advanced) 2021,” the information brochure adds.

These candidates have to register for JEE advanced 2021 again.

The registration for JEE advanced 2021 will begin on September 11. 

RELATED STORIES

The exam is scheduled on October 3. 

As of now, candidates are eagerly waiting for the answer key of JEE main 2021, which is the screening test for the JEE advanced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit-jee advanced
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE Main 2021 answer key live update: Know how, where to download

NEET PG 2021 admit card to be released on September 6, check steps to download

JPSC admit card released for combined civil services exam

UGC NET 2021 registration closes today
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP