IIT entrance exam: Candidates who missed JEE Advanced 2020 can appear this year

In this year’s IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced 2021, candidates of the previous batch, who had registered for the exam but had missed it, have also been allowed to sit.

Check eligibility for JEE advanced 2021

“As a special case for JEE advanced 2021, candidates who successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in both the papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2020 are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021,” the information brochure released by IIT Kharagpur, on September 3, reads.

“Further, these candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2021 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2021. This is a one-time measure valid only for JEE (Advanced) 2021,” the information brochure adds.

These candidates have to register for JEE advanced 2021 again.

The registration for JEE advanced 2021 will begin on September 11.

The exam is scheduled on October 3.

As of now, candidates are eagerly waiting for the answer key of JEE main 2021, which is the screening test for the JEE advanced.