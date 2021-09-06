JEE Main 2021 answer key live update: Know how, where to download
- JEE Main 2021 answer key will be available on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is highly expected that the national testing agency (NTA) will release the answer key and the final result on or before September 10.
JEE Main 2021 answer key is expected anytime soon. It is highly expected that the national testing agency (NTA) will release the answer key and the final result on or before September 10 as the registration for the JEE Advanced begins on September 11. JEE main is the preliminary exam through which candidates are shortlisted for JEE Advanced.
Amid reports of JEE Main exam scam, students are worried if the JEE main answer key and the result will be announced on time or will be delayed. The announcements related to the engineering entrance exam, from registration till the commencement of admission, will be made by the NTA through its official website. Students should therefore wait for an official announcement regarding the answer key.
JEE Main 2021 answer key will be available on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Follow all the updates here:
-
SEP 06, 2021 07:48 AM IST
JEE main answer key soon: JEE advanced registration begins on Sept 11
The registration for JEE advanced 2021, the IIT entrance exam, will begin on September 11. The registration will be done at jeeadv.ac.in.
IIT Kharagpur will organise the IIT entrance exam this year.
-
SEP 06, 2021 07:28 AM IST
JEE main 2021 answer key: Important points for students
- Students will be given a chance to challenge the answer key, if they have relevant documents to support it
- After considering the challenges raised by candidates in the answer key, NTA will release a final answer key
- The JEE Main result will be finalized based on the new answer key
- The all India rank of the JEE Main 2021 will be released
-
SEP 06, 2021 07:20 AM IST
JEE Main answer key 2021: Know how, where to download
- Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on JEE main 2021 answer key
- Download the answer key
- Check the answers and the questions
- Raise objections, if there is any
- Submit the objection along with representation
- Wait for the final answer key to be released by the NTA
-
SEP 06, 2021 07:17 AM IST
JEE Main 2021 answer key expected soon
JEE main answer key is expected soon. The answer key will be released on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Candidates should refer to the official websites for updates on the exam and should avoid social media messages.
Get our daily newsletter
JEE Main 2021 answer key live update: Know how, where to download
- JEE Main 2021 answer key will be available on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is highly expected that the national testing agency (NTA) will release the answer key and the final result on or before September 10.
NEET PG 2021 admit card to be released on September 6, check steps to download
- NEET PG 2021 admit card will be released on September 6, the national board of examinations (NBE) has said. The NEET PG 2021 admit card will be available on the official website, natboard.edu.in.
JPSC admit card released for combined civil services exam
- The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for the state combined civil services prelims exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 19.
UGC NET 2021 registration closes today
- The registration window of the UGC NET 2021 will close today. The application forms are available on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The registration link will be deactivated at 11:50 pm tonight.
REET 2021: Close to 26 lakh candidates to appear for exam
- The REET 2021 will be held for 26 lakh candidates at 4,153 exam centres, Rajasthan state education minister said on Friday. The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) will be held on September 26.
JEE Main answer key soon: Here's what candidates should know
- JEE main answer key is expected soon. The answer key will be released on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA).
UPSSSC ITI instructor exam likely in November
- The UPSSSC exam for selection of instructors in ITI is likely to be held in November. The exam will be held after the declaration of the results of preliminary eligibility test, which was held on August 24.
NEET PG Admit Card 2021: NBE announces hall ticket release date, notice here
IBPS clerk prelims results 2021 declared at ibps.in, direct link
- IBPS clerk prelim results 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday, September 3 declared the Result of the CRP RRB X office assistant (clerk) preliminary examination.
Punjab Police admit cards 2021 released for IA and constable recruitment exams
- Punjab Police admit cards 2021: Punjab Police has released admit cards for intelligence assistant in intelligence cadre and constable in investigation cadre recruitment exams on its official website.
JEE Main Result 2021 likely to be released by Sept 10, answer key expected soon
JEE Advanced 2021: IIT releases important notice for foreign candidates
UGC NET Exam 2021: NTA revises December and June exam dates, notice here
KCET answer key 2021 released, here's how to raise objections
- KCET answer key 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) answer keys 2021 of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology paper on its official website.
Tamil Nadu to bring legislation for NEET exemption, says health minister
- Tamil Nadu will soon bring a legislation seeking exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into undergraduate medical colleges and send it to the President of India for his assent, the health department said on Thursday.