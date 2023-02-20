IIT JAM 2023 response sheet released at jam.iitg.ac.in, know how to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released the candidates' response sheet for IIT JAM 2023. Candidates can download the IIT JAM 2023 response sheet from the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can download the response sheet through their login credentials.

The IIT JAM 2023 examination was conducted on February 12, 2023, and the results will be declared on March 22, 2023. JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test to be conducted in seven different subjects: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics.

Here's the direct link to download the response sheet

IIT JAM 2023 response sheet: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the candidate portal

Key in your login details

Your response sheet will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

