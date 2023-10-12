IIT JAM 2024 registration ends tomorrow, apply at jam.iitm.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will close the registration process for IIT JAM 2024 on October 13, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Admission Test for Masters can do it through the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in.

The admit card will be available to all those candidates who have applied for the exam on January 8, 2024. The examination will be conducted on February 11 and the results will be announced on March 22, 2024.

To apply for the examination, candidates should have passed an undergraduate degree or should be currently studying in their final year of undergraduate programme. Proof of having passed the qualifying degree with required eligibility, as specified by the Admitting Institute.

IIT JAM 2024 registration: How to apply

Follow the steps given below to apply.

Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in.

Click on IIT JAM 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and login.

Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹900 for one paper and ₹1250 for two papers for Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates. For others, the application fees is ₹1800/- for one paper and ₹2500/- for two papers. Fee for Changing Examination Cities /Test Papers /Category /Gender is ₹300 apart from the applicable difference in Application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.

