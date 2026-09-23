Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, has extended the IIT JAM 2027 registration date. The registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Master's, JAM 2027, will now end on October 19, 2026, instead of October 12, 2026.

IIT JAM 2027: Registration date extended till October 19, apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

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Candidates who want to appear for the IIT JAM examination can find the direct link through the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

. The correction window will tentatively open on November 10, 2026.

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IIT JAM exam will be held on February 14. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. A candidate can appear in either one or two Test Papers. However, two Test Papers can be selected only if they are scheduled in different sessions (Forenoon and Afternoon).

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{{^usCountry}} Those candidates who have completed their undergraduate degree or are appearing for the final exams of their qualifying degree in 2027 are eligible to appear for JAM 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those candidates who have completed their undergraduate degree or are appearing for the final exams of their qualifying degree in 2027 are eligible to appear for JAM 2027. {{/usCountry}}

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IIT JAM 2027: How to apply

Those candidates who are eligible to apply can do it through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

2. Click on the IIT JAM 2027 registration link available on the home page.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

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4. Once done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for one test paper and ₹1350/- for two test papers for candidates belonging to the Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD category and ₹2000/- for one paper and ₹2700/- for two test papers for all other categories. JAM does not charge any processing fee. However, bank/payment gateway charges, if applicable, must be borne by the candidate.

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JAM 2027 scores will be used for admission in IITs and other prestigious institutes for the academic year 2027-28. JAM Scores are used for admission to programs such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), MS (Research), M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree and Integrated Ph.D. in various institutes.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.