Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released IIT JAM Response Sheet 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Admission Test for Masters 2026 can download the response sheet through the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. IIT JAM Response Sheet 2026: IIT Bombay releases response sheet at jam2026.iitb.ac.in, download link here

The IIT JAM examination was held on February 15, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The computer based test was conducted in seven test papers namely Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology(GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). The exam comprised of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The entire question paper was divided into three sections namely, A, B and C.

Direct link to download IIT JAM Response Sheet 2026

IIT JAM Response Sheet 2026: How to download To download the response sheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

2. Click on IIT JAM Response Sheet 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your response sheet will be displayed.

5. Check the response sheet and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IIT JAM results will be announced on March 20, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.