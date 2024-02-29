Important Exams in March 2024: CUET, JEECUP, UPPSC PCS, MAH LLB & other exam dates here

March 2024 is the month of examinations. Be it annual exams, board exams, entrance exams, competitive exams or any government job examinations, March is flooded with several important examinations. Important Exams in March 2024: CUET, JEECUP, UPPSC PCS, MAH LLB, other dates

Entrance examinations for postgraduate courses, engineering, pharmacy, law and numerous other courses will be conducted in March. Similarly, various competitive examinations, state and central government examinations are also scheduled in March.

Important Exams in March 2024: Full List here

The list given below will help aspirants keep a check on which examinations will be conducted in March 2024 in the country.

CUET PG: March 11 to March 28, 2024

JEECUP: March 16 to March 22, 2024

Foreign Dental Screening Test: March 16, 2024

MAH-B.Ed.-M.Ed, MAH-M.Ed - March 2, 2024

MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs. CET: March 12 and 13, 2024

MAH- MBA/MMS-CET: March 9 and 10, 2024

MAH-MCA CET: March 14, 2024

TANCET: March 9 and 10, 2024

NEET MDS: March 18, 2024

UPPSC PCS Prelims: March 17, 2024

APSC CCE Prelims: March 18, 2024

HP PGT: March 29 onwards

NCL Assistant Foreman: March 4, 2024

MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET: March 7, 2024

MAH-M.ARCH CET, MAH-M.HMCT CET: March 11, 2024

Apart from these examinations, CBSE, ICSE and state board examinations will also be conducted in March 2024. Some of these exams have already commenced, and some state board examinations will commence in March.