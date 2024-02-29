 Important Exams in March 2024: CUET, JEECUP, UPPSC PCS, MAH LLB, other dates | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Important Exams in March 2024: CUET, JEECUP, UPPSC PCS, MAH LLB & other exam dates here

Important Exams in March 2024: CUET, JEECUP, UPPSC PCS, MAH LLB & other exam dates here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 29, 2024 04:53 PM IST

CUET, JEECUP, UPPSC PCS, MAH LLB & other exams will be conducted in March 2024.

March 2024 is the month of examinations. Be it annual exams, board exams, entrance exams, competitive exams or any government job examinations, March is flooded with several important examinations.

Entrance examinations for postgraduate courses, engineering, pharmacy, law and numerous other courses will be conducted in March. Similarly, various competitive examinations, state and central government examinations are also scheduled in March.

Important Exams in March 2024: Full List here

The list given below will help aspirants keep a check on which examinations will be conducted in March 2024 in the country.

  • CUET PG: March 11 to March 28, 2024
  • JEECUP: March 16 to March 22, 2024
  • Foreign Dental Screening Test: March 16, 2024
  • MAH-B.Ed.-M.Ed, MAH-M.Ed - March 2, 2024
  • MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs. CET: March 12 and 13, 2024
  • MAH- MBA/MMS-CET: March 9 and 10, 2024
  • MAH-MCA CET: March 14, 2024
  • TANCET: March 9 and 10, 2024
  • NEET MDS: March 18, 2024
  • UPPSC PCS Prelims: March 17, 2024
  • APSC CCE Prelims: March 18, 2024
  • HP PGT: March 29 onwards
  • NCL Assistant Foreman: March 4, 2024
  • MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET: March 7, 2024
  • MAH-M.ARCH CET, MAH-M.HMCT CET: March 11, 2024
  • MAH-MCA CET: March 14, 2024

Apart from these examinations, CBSE, ICSE and state board examinations will also be conducted in March 2024. Some of these exams have already commenced, and some state board examinations will commence in March.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
Exam and College Guide
