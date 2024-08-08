India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Correction window closes today for 44228 posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Department of Posts will close the correction window for India Post GDS Recruitment 2024 on August 8, 2024. Candidates who wish to make any edits in the application form can do so by visiting the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The selection process includes the preparation of a merit list by the organisation.(HT file)

As per the official notification, the recruitment drive is expected to fill 44228 Gramik Dak Sevak posts in the organisation. This will be across 23 postal circles nationwide. The notable ones are 2,718 in Rajasthan, 2,558 in Bihar, 4,588 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,338 in Chhattisgarh, and 4,011 in Madhya Pradesh.

Selection Process

The selection process includes the preparation of a merit list by the organisation. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

Candidates who wish to make any edits in the application form can follow the below mentioned steps.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: How to make changes in the application form

Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on the India Post GDS Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your application form will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application form and make the changes where required.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

For more information, visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

