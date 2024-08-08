TS EAMCET 2024 final phase registration begins at tgeapcet.nic.in, details inside

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) commenced the final phase of registration for TS EAMCET 2024 counselling on August 8, 2024. Candidates who would like to participate in the final phase registration can visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in. Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates in the Final Phase will take place on August 9, 2024.(HT file)

As per the official schedule on the website, Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase and Second Phase is scheduled to take place on August 8, 2024.

Schedule:

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates in the Final Phase will take place on August 9, 2024, and Exercising Options after Certificate Verification will take place between August 9-10, 2024. Candidates can continue to the freezing of options on August 10, 2024.

As per the official website, the provisional allotment of seats will be announced on or before August 13, 2024. Candidates can complete with the payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through the website between August 13-15, 2024.

Candidates are expected to report at the allotted college between August 16-17, 2024. It is also to be noted that physical reporting of the candidate at the allotted college after the Final Phase allotment is mandatory. Candidates also need to handover a set of xerox copies of the Certificates and Original Transfer Certificate (T.C) at the allotted college. Dropouts / Cancellations are not permitted after the Final Phase, informed the official website.

For more information regarding the registration, visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.