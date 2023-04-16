Indian Army Agniveer exam begins tomorrow, get link to download admit card

Indian Army will begin the Agniveer Computer-Based Written Examination (Online CEE) tomorrow, April 17. Candidates will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023 out at joinindianarmy.nic.in, link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Online Computer-Based Written Examination will end on April 26. candidates can check the detailed schedule of the examination here.The

The selection process will comprise two phases. Phase I will consist of the Online Common Entrance Examination at Computer Based Test Centers located throughout India, and Phase II will consist of the Recruitment Rally by AROs at the Rally Venue.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

Indian Army Agniveer exam admit card: How to download

Visit the official site of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on the login link for Agniveer available on the home page.

Key in your login credentials

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.