Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IPM application begins at www.iift.ac.in

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Kakinada begins the admission process for 5-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) (BBA - Business Analytics + MBA - International Business). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.iift.ac.in.

The last date to apply online for IIFT 2023 is May 16.

Candidates should have passed the 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Transgender) or more in the year 2021, 2022 or appearing in 2023.

The candidate must have passed the class 10th test in the year not earlier than 2019 with at least 60% (or 55% for those who are SC/ST/PwD/Transgender).

Application Fees Category IPMAT (IIM-Indore) IIFT For General/OBC Rs.4130 Rs.2000 For SC/ST/PWD candidates Rs.2065 Rs.1000

