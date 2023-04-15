Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IPM application begins at www.iift.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 15, 2023 06:31 PM IST

Interested can register for the IPM course by visiting the institute's official website.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Kakinada begins the admission process for 5-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) (BBA - Business Analytics + MBA - International Business). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.iift.ac.in.

The last date to apply online for IIFT 2023 is May 16.

Candidates should have passed the 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Transgender) or more in the year 2021, 2022 or appearing in 2023.

The candidate must have passed the class 10th test in the year not earlier than 2019 with at least 60% (or 55% for those who are SC/ST/PwD/Transgender).

Application Fees 

Category

IPMAT (IIM-Indore)

 

IIFT

For General/OBC

Rs.4130

Rs.2000

For SC/ST/PWD candidates

Rs.2065

Rs.1000

How to apply

Visit IIM- Indore website at visit www.iimidr.ac.in

Register on the website to receive the user-id and password

Login with the user-id and password and complete the application for IPM 2023 programme

Pay the applictaion fee and upload the relevant documents

Submit the applictaion and take print fo future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Topics
iift
