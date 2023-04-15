Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IPM application begins at www.iift.ac.in
Interested can register for the IPM course by visiting the institute's official website.
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Kakinada begins the admission process for 5-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) (BBA - Business Analytics + MBA - International Business). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.iift.ac.in.
The last date to apply online for IIFT 2023 is May 16.
Candidates should have passed the 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Transgender) or more in the year 2021, 2022 or appearing in 2023.
The candidate must have passed the class 10th test in the year not earlier than 2019 with at least 60% (or 55% for those who are SC/ST/PwD/Transgender).
Application Fees
Category
IPMAT (IIM-Indore)
IIFT
For General/OBC
Rs.4130
Rs.2000
For SC/ST/PWD candidates
Rs.2065
Rs.1000
How to apply
Visit IIM- Indore website at visit www.iimidr.ac.in
Register on the website to receive the user-id and password
Login with the user-id and password and complete the application for IPM 2023 programme
Pay the applictaion fee and upload the relevant documents
Submit the applictaion and take print fo future reference.