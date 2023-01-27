Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment 1/2023 admit card out at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has released the admit card for the Agniveer SSR and Agniveer MR recruitment examinations. Candidates who have applied for AGNIVEER - 01/2023 can download the admit card from the official website at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1500 positions, of which 1400 are for the Agniveer (SSR) - 01/2023 batch and 100 are for Agniveer (MR) - 01/2023 batch.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

The Computer based examination for Agniveer SSR/MR 01/23 will be conducted from February 7 to February 9, 2023.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR INET - AGNIVEER - 01/2023".

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Key in your registered email and password.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Download and take the printout for future reference.