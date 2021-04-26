Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021: Applications likely to begin today

The application process for recruitment of Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) in the Indian Navy is likely to begin on Monday, April 26.

Unmarried male candidates who fulfill eligibility conditions can apply for the posts through the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application process will end on May 5.

The Indian Navy has proposed to fill 500 AA and 2000 SSR vacancies through this recruitment process.

Approximately 10,000 candidates will be called for written exam and PFT. The shortlisting of candidates for the written exam and PFT will be done on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examination (10+2 exam). The cut off marks may vary from one state to another as vacancies have been allocated in a state-wise manner.

Eligibility Criteria

AA- Qualified in 10+2 examination with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths, physics and at least one of these subjects Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognized by MHRD, Govt. of India.

SSR- Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths, Physics and at least one of these subjects Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Board of School Education recognized by MHRD, Govt of India.

The age of candidates should be between 17-20 years. The shortlisting of candidates for the written test will be undertaken on the basis of a percentage of 10+2.

The cut-off marks for appearing in the written exam may vary from state to state. The exam will be bilingual Hindi and English and objectives type.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply for the posts mentioned above through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of www. joinindiannavy.gov.in

Register yourself if not registered already

Login with registered Email ID and click on "Current Opportunities"

Click on the Apply button

Before clicking the submit button make sure all details are correct

See that your application has been submitted

Download the hard copy of the same for future use.

The merit list will be available on websites www joinindiannavy.gov.in on July 23.