Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021 for Mumbai region released

Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021: The Indian Navy has released the admit card for the Indian Navy Tradesman examination 2021 for Mumbai region on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2021 from Mumbai region can download their hall tickets online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The INCET 2021 examination for Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur centres is scheduled to be conducted on April 11, 2021.

"Examination of Mumbai centres, which were postponed due to surge in Covid-19 cases will be held at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur," reads the official notice.

Direct link to download the Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021

How to download the Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, go to on Join Navy, Ways to join, Civilians, and click on Tradesman Mate (TMM)"

Click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card - Examination City'

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen