Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021 for Mumbai region released
competitive exams

Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021 for Mumbai region released

Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2021 from Mumbai region can download their hall tickets online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021.(Screengrab )

Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021: The Indian Navy has released the admit card for the Indian Navy Tradesman examination 2021 for Mumbai region on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2021 from Mumbai region can download their hall tickets online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The INCET 2021 examination for Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur centres is scheduled to be conducted on April 11, 2021.

"Examination of Mumbai centres, which were postponed due to surge in Covid-19 cases will be held at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur," reads the official notice.

Direct link to download the Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021

How to download the Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, go to on Join Navy, Ways to join, Civilians, and click on Tradesman Mate (TMM)"

Click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card - Examination City'

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RSMSSB JE answer key 2021 released, check it here

CMAT answer key 2021 released at cmat.nta.nic.in, here's direct link

JEE Main April 2021: Registration ends today, here's direct link to apply

MPSC Engineering Services Prelim answer key 2020 released, check here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian navy indian navy recruitment admit cards hall tickets
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP