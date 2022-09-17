ITBP Constable recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended till October 1

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force ht ed. Interested individuals can now submit an application for the positions on the recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in website till October 1.

“Duration for applying online application has been extended up to1st October 2022 (01/10/2022). Therefore, candidates can submit online application up to 01/10/2022 (11:59 PM)", reads the official notification.

Earlier, the last date for the submission of application form was September 17.

The ITBP is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 108 positions, including 56 Constable (Carpenter), 31 Constable (Mason), and 21 Constable (Plumber) positions.

ITBP Constable recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Oh the homepage, go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal

Login using credentials and apply for the desired post

Fill application, upload documents, pay fee and submit

Download form and keep the hard copy for future reference.