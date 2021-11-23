Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Jammu and Kashmir prosecuting officer main exam 2021 in Dec last week: JKPSC
competitive exams

Jammu and Kashmir prosecuting officer main exam 2021 in Dec last week: JKPSC

The preliminary phase of the prosecuting officer exam was held in August.
Jammu and Kashmir prosecuting officer main exam 2021 in Dec last week: JKPSC(Getty Images)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The main exam for prosecuting officer post will be held in the last week of December, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) said on Monday. The detailed schedule of the exam will be issued separately, it has informed candidates.

The preliminary phase of the prosecuting officer exam was held in August.Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam.

For the main exam, the Commission is likely to issue new admit cards to candidates. Information regarding this will be intimated to candidates through the official website or else through registered mobile number and email ID. 

Meanwhile, the main exam of the Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive exam is likely to be held in the first fortnight of February 2022. A total of 4,544 candidates have been found eligible for the main exam. The preliminary exam was held on October 24. As per the official data, a total of 30,565 applications were registered for the exam. 

RELATED STORIES

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam centre recruitment drive jammu and kashmir
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HPPSC Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) exam admit card released

Gujarat: GPSC postpones administrative service (class 1, 2), other exams 

SSC JE 2019: 2,890 candidates to appear for document verification

RSMSSB Patwari answer keys 2021 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
BHU Result 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Matrix Resurrections
Ramayan Express
Vir
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP