JEE Main Admit Card 2023: Imp notice on fake videos on exam city, admit card out

National Testing Agency, NTA has issued an important alert on fake information circulating on social media regarding JEE Admit Card 2023 and exam city. The official notice issued by the Agency is available on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Admit Card 2023: Imp notice on fake information on exam city, admit card issued

As per the official notice, videos are being circulated on the social media platforms which claim to possess “insider” information on date of release of City Intimation Slip and Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2.

The Agency in this regard has rejected such claims as fake and misleading. They have urged the students and their parents not to fall prey to such videos and YouTube channels hosting these videos.

Further they have mentioned that dates of release of city intimation slip and admit card will be announced through public notice on official website. The only source of authentic information on the JEE (Main) Examination are the official NTA websites for JEE (Main) which includes jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Candidates can reach out to official contact number 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in for more clarification regarding the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2.

