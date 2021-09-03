JEE Advanced 2021: IIT releases important notice for foreign candidates

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has released an important notice for foreign candidates who will appear for JEE Advanced 2021 examination. The important notice is available on the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Foreign candidates are those candidates who are not citizens of India and/or are OCI/PIO card holders. Foreign national candidates who have studied or are studying ABROAD at 10+2 level or equivalent at the time of registering for JEE Advanced exam can appear for the exam without writing JEE Main examination.

As per the notice, all foreign candidates will be considered in addition to and not as a part of 2,50,000 Indian national candidates who qualify for appearing in JEE Advanced 2021. All the seats allotted to the foreign national candidates will be supernumerary with a cap of 10% of total number of seats in every course.

Foreign candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay USD 75 is belonging from SAARC countries and USD 150 if belonging from Non-SAARC countries. Identity proof of the candidate is required in the form of Citizenship Certificate/Foreign Passport and/or OCI/PIO Card where needed.

The examination will not be conducted in any of the foreign centres/countries due to COVID19 pandemic situation.