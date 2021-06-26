Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Advanced 2021: Registration, admission and counselling dates to be revised

JEE Advanced 2021 registration, admission and counselling dates to be revised soon. Candidates can check the official update on jeeadv.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 12:38 PM IST
JEE Advanced 2021: Registration, admission and counselling dates to be revised(PTI)

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will release the revised dates of JEE Advanced 2021. The revised dates will be issued for registration, admission, examination, and counselling soon. Candidates will be able to check the modified list of dates on the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

As per the notice issued by the Institute, the dates for registration, admission, counselling etc., contained in this document may also be revised. The dates for various activities regarding JEE (Advanced) 2021 and AAT are presented in Annexure – IV of the Information Brochure; which shall be updated subsequently and the modified list of dates shall also be displayed on the website.

Earlier the registration was scheduled to begin on June 7 and end on July 14, which was postponed due to COVID19 pandemic. The JEE Advanced 2021 examination was scheduled to be conducted on July 3 was also postponed till further notice.

JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint

Admission Board 2021 (JAB 2021). The performance of a candidate in examination will form the basis for admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs in the academic year 2021-22.

