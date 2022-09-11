JEE Advanced 2022 result: IIT JEE results declared at jeeadv.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has declared JEE Advanced 2022 result. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check the result through the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in. The final answer key has also been released along with the results today. JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live Updates

The written examination was conducted on August 28, 2022. The question paper for Paper 1 and Paper 2 was released on August 29. The response sheet was available on September 1 and provisional answer key was released on September 3, 2022. The last date to raise objections was till September 4, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 result: How to check

Candidates who want to check the results through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2022 result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

