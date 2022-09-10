Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live: Results tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, latest update
Live

JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live: Results tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, latest update

exam results
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 05:03 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) result will be announced on Sunday, September 11.

JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live Updates: Latest updates on JEE Advanced Results
JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live Updates: Latest updates on JEE Advanced Results
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) on Sunday, September 11 at 10 am. The JE Advances 2022 result will be available on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The final answer key will also be released at 10 am on Sunday, September 11.

After the results are announced, category-specific All India Ranks (AIR) of the successful students will be accessible via the JEE (Advanced) 2022 online portal. Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 10, 2022 04:49 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Result tomorrow

    The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and the remaining 40.5% is OPEN for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

  • Sep 10, 2022 04:18 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Provisional answer key was out on Sept 3

    The JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key was out on September 3.

  • Sep 10, 2022 04:09 PM IST

    JEE Advanced result tomorrow:  AAT 2022 registration from Sept 11

    The online registration process for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 will also begin tomorrow, September 11 till September 12.

  • Sep 10, 2022 03:57 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022 result tomorrow: JoSAA process from Sept 12

    Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process will be held from Monday, September 12, 2022.

  • Sep 10, 2022 03:52 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Candidates to apply for admission to undergraduate courses offered by (IITs).

    Candidates must pass the national-level entrance exam JEE Advanced in order to apply for admission to undergraduate programs available by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

  • Sep 10, 2022 03:48 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Entrance exam was conducted on August 28

    The JEE Advanced 2022 entrance test took place on August 28, 2022. Response sheets were made available on September 1st, 2022, and question papers were posted online on August 29th.

  • Sep 10, 2022 03:44 PM IST

    JEE Advances 2022: Result and final answer key on Sept 11

    JEE Advanced 2022 final answer key: September 11

    JEE Advanced 2022 result: September 11

  • Sep 10, 2022 03:36 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022 result: How to check

    Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

    On the homepage, look for the result link

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result and answer key will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Sep 10, 2022 03:35 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Result on Sept 11

    IIT Bombay will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) result on September 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee (advanced) exam jee advanced jee result + 1 more

JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live Updates: Latest updates on JEE Advanced Results

exam results
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 04:49 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) result will be announced on Sunday, September 11.

JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live Updates: Latest updates on JEE Advanced Results
JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live Updates: Latest updates on JEE Advanced Results
ByHT Education Desk

JEE Advanced 2022 result to be declared tomorrow: Know how to check

exam results
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:27 PM IST

IIT Bombay will announce the result for the JEE Advanced 2022 on Sunday, September 11

JEE Advanced 2022 result to be declared tomorrow: Know how to check
JEE Advanced 2022 result to be declared tomorrow: Know how to check
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

ICAI AICITSS results 2022 declared, here's direct link and how to check

exam results
Published on Sep 09, 2022 10:11 PM IST

ICAI AICITSS results 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for the Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (AICITSS) 2022 Exam.

ICAI AICITSS results 2022: Interested candidates can now check their result from the official website advit.icaiexam.icai.org.(advit.icaiexam.icai.org)
ICAI AICITSS results 2022: Interested candidates can now check their result from the official website advit.icaiexam.icai.org.(advit.icaiexam.icai.org)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

PPSC announces Naib Tehsildar result at ppsc.gov.in, here's how to check

exam results
Published on Sep 09, 2022 09:20 PM IST

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the result for recruitment exam 2022 for the post of Naib Tehsildar.

Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website ppsc.gov.in.(ppsc.gov.in)
Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website ppsc.gov.in.(ppsc.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

SSC Selection Post 2019 Phase VII marks out at ssc.nic.in, get link here

exam results
Published on Sep 09, 2022 12:41 PM IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the 2019 Phase VII Selection Post marks.

SSC Selection Post 2019 Phase VII marks out at ssc.nic.in, get link here
SSC Selection Post 2019 Phase VII marks out at ssc.nic.in, get link here
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022 releasing tomorrow, here’s how to check

exam results
Published on Sep 09, 2022 10:36 AM IST

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be releasing tomorrow, September 10, 2022. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the simple steps given below.

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022 releasing tomorrow, here’s how to check
JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022 releasing tomorrow, here’s how to check
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

NEET UG 2022 Toppers: Haryana’s Tanishka Yadav tops the exam, scores 715

exam results
Published on Sep 08, 2022 06:29 PM IST

Tanishka Yadav, a resident of Mirzapur Bachhod village in Haryana’s Mahendergarh district topped the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) 2022 examination, the result of which was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Wednesday. She had secured 715 marks out of 720.

NEET topper Tanishka Yadav with her parents.
NEET topper Tanishka Yadav with her parents.
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
Close Story

IBPS Clerk prelims results 2022 declared at ibps.in, direct link for scores

exam results
Published on Sep 08, 2022 04:58 PM IST

IBPS Clerk prelims results 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Thursday, September 8 declared the IBPS Clerk Prelims results 2022.

IBPS Clerk prelims results 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the Clerk prelims examination can check their through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
IBPS Clerk prelims results 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the Clerk prelims examination can check their through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk declared, check result here

exam results
Published on Sep 08, 2022 04:52 PM IST

IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk has been declared. The direct link to check result is given b

IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk declared, check result here
IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk declared, check result here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk to be declared today, here’s how to check

exam results
Published on Sep 08, 2022 03:23 PM IST

IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk posts will be declared today, September 8, 2022. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk to be declared today, here’s how to check
IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk to be declared today, here’s how to check
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

NEET UG-2022 results: 18 female candidates in top 50

exam results
Published on Sep 08, 2022 10:04 AM IST

Among the top 50 candidates across the country who came out with flying colours, 18 are females on the list while there are 32 male candidates who made it into the list of the top 50 in India.

NEET UG-2022 results: 18 female candidates in top 50 (Photo for representation)(HT file)
NEET UG-2022 results: 18 female candidates in top 50 (Photo for representation)(HT file)
ANI | , New Delhi
Close Story

NEET Result 2022: Why Tanishka is topper despite 4 students scoring same marks?

exam results
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 07:46 AM IST

NEET result 2022 has been announced and Tanishka, a girl from Rajasthan who has scored 715 marks has been named the all India topper.

NEET result 2022 announced on neet.nta.nic.in and 4 students have scored 715 marks (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT, photo for representation)
NEET result 2022 announced on neet.nta.nic.in and 4 students have scored 715 marks (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT, photo for representation)
ByBishal Kalita , New Delhi
Close Story

NEET Result 2022 out, cut-offs lowest in 3 years

exam results
Published on Sep 08, 2022 07:07 AM IST

NEET Result 2022: This year too, cut-off scores for all categories in NEET is lower than the previous year.

NEET Result 2022 out, cut-offs lowest in 3 years(HT file)
NEET Result 2022 out, cut-offs lowest in 3 years(HT file)
ByBishal Kalita , New Delhi
Close Story

NEET UG 2022 Result: Tanishka from Rajasthan tops, gets 99.99 percentile

exam results
Published on Sep 08, 2022 01:05 AM IST

Rajasthan girl Tanishka has topped the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate 2022 examination results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Wednesday.

Tanishka, a student from Rajasthan, was declared as the all India topper by scoring 99.99 percentile score.(nta,ac.in)
Tanishka, a student from Rajasthan, was declared as the all India topper by scoring 99.99 percentile score.(nta,ac.in)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

NEET UG results 2022 declared at neet.nta.nic.in, here's link for score cards

exam results
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 11:48 PM IST

NEET UG results 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of NEET (UG) 2022 on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

NEET UG results 2022: Candidates can now check and download their results from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.(representative)
NEET UG results 2022: Candidates can now check and download their results from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.(representative)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out