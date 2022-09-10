JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live: Results tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, latest update

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) on Sunday, September 11 at 10 am. The JE Advances 2022 result will be available on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The final answer key will also be released at 10 am on Sunday, September 11.

After the results are announced, category-specific All India Ranks (AIR) of the successful students will be accessible via the JEE (Advanced) 2022 online portal. Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022.