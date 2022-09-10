JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live: Results tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, latest update
JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) result will be announced on Sunday, September 11.
Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) on Sunday, September 11 at 10 am. The JE Advances 2022 result will be available on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The final answer key will also be released at 10 am on Sunday, September 11.
After the results are announced, category-specific All India Ranks (AIR) of the successful students will be accessible via the JEE (Advanced) 2022 online portal. Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sep 10, 2022 04:49 PM IST
JEE Advanced 2022: Result tomorrow
The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and the remaining 40.5% is OPEN for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.
-
Sep 10, 2022 04:18 PM IST
JEE Advanced 2022: Provisional answer key was out on Sept 3
The JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key was out on September 3.
-
Sep 10, 2022 04:09 PM IST
JEE Advanced result tomorrow: AAT 2022 registration from Sept 11
The online registration process for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 will also begin tomorrow, September 11 till September 12.
-
Sep 10, 2022 03:57 PM IST
JEE Advanced 2022 result tomorrow: JoSAA process from Sept 12
Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process will be held from Monday, September 12, 2022.
-
Sep 10, 2022 03:52 PM IST
JEE Advanced 2022: Candidates to apply for admission to undergraduate courses offered by (IITs).
Candidates must pass the national-level entrance exam JEE Advanced in order to apply for admission to undergraduate programs available by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
-
Sep 10, 2022 03:48 PM IST
JEE Advanced 2022: Entrance exam was conducted on August 28
The JEE Advanced 2022 entrance test took place on August 28, 2022. Response sheets were made available on September 1st, 2022, and question papers were posted online on August 29th.
-
Sep 10, 2022 03:44 PM IST
JEE Advances 2022: Result and final answer key on Sept 11
JEE Advanced 2022 final answer key: September 11
JEE Advanced 2022 result: September 11
-
Sep 10, 2022 03:36 PM IST
JEE Advanced 2022 result: How to check
Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.
On the homepage, look for the result link
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result and answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Sep 10, 2022 03:35 PM IST
JEE Advanced 2022: Result on Sept 11
IIT Bombay will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) result on September 11.