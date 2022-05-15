IISc Admission: Registration for BTech in Mathematics and Computing from June 1

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will begin the application process for its BTech in Mathematics and Computing course on June 1, 2022.

Admission to the newly-launched undergraduate course will be based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced scores.

The last date to apply for the programme is August 31, as per official information.

The intake capacity of the first batch is 52. Student must have cleared Class 12 or equivalent from a recognized board with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language, and any subject other than the above four to be eligible to apply.

The four-semester programme will have six courses each in Mathematics and Computing areas, in addition to courses in the sciences, humanities, and other engineering disciplines.

After the BTech in Mathematics and Computing degree, students can also go for an MTech degree by taking an additional year and project credit, the institute has informed.

“The new undergraduate programme seeks to enter a niche area with the aim of producing future leaders who will be at the forefront of research, development, and innovation in futuristic disciplines and next generation technologies that require deep use of mathematics, computer science, and data science,” the institute had earlier said.

