JEE Advanced 2023 AAT registration process begins at jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati on June 18 commenced the registration process for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Candidates can apply online through the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can register for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 till June 19.

Direct link to register for AAT 2023

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will be held on June 21 and the results of AAT 2023 will be released on June 24. Candidates who will qualify the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill in their AAT-specific choices starting from June 24, 2023, after the declaration of the AAT results.

JEE Advanced AAT 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the AAT 2023 registration link

Key in your login details

Register for the examination

Take print for future reference.

