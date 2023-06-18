JEE Advanced 2023 AAT registration process begins at jeeadv.ac.in
AAT 2023 registration process started at jeeadv.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati on June 18 commenced the registration process for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Candidates can apply online through the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can register for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 till June 19.
Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will be held on June 21 and the results of AAT 2023 will be released on June 24. Candidates who will qualify the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill in their AAT-specific choices starting from June 24, 2023, after the declaration of the AAT results.
JEE Advanced AAT 2023: Know how to register
Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the AAT 2023 registration link
Key in your login details
Register for the examination
Take print for future reference.