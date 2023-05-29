JEE Advanced 2023 admit card out on jeeadv.ac.in, direct link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
May 29, 2023 10:05 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2023 admit card released on jeeadv.ac.in. Use the link given here and download it.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. Candidates who will take the IIT admission test can now go to jeeadv.ac.in and download it. The direct link is given below.

JEE Advanced admit card 2023 out on jeeadv.ac.in (PTI)

To download the JEE Advanced admit card, aspirants have to use their

as login credentials.

Direct link t download JEE Advanced 2023 admit card

How to download JEE Advanced admit card

  1. Go to the exam website, jeeadv.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, open the admit card download link.
  3. Now, login by entering the asked information.
  4. View and download it.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should read carefully the exam day instructions given on it.

On the exam day, a printout of the JEE Advanced admit card (preferably in colour and on an A4 paper) will be required. Candidates must also carry a photo ID from the list given on admit cards.

IIT Guwahati has also issued practice tests or mock tests for JEE Advanced 2023. Aspirants can take it on jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced is held for admission to IITs, IISc, IISERs and some other top educational institutions across the country.

The exam will be held on Sunday, June 4, in two shifts. Paper 1 is from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

