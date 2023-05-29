IIT JEE Advanced 2023 admit card today on jeeadv.ac.in

Admit cards for JEE Advanced 2023 will be issued today, May 29. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will release Joint Entrance Examination Advanced admit cards at 10 am and after that, candidates can download it from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2023 admit card today on jeeadv.ac.in (HT Archive)

The entrance test will be held on June 4 and candidates can download their hall tickets up to 2:30 pm that day. The test will be held in two shifts. The first paper is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second paper will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates who will take JEE Advanced 2023 can also check practice tests or mock tests for JEE Advanced which is available on the exam website.

Steps to download IIT JEE Advanced 2023 admit card

Go to the exam website, jeeadv.ac.in. Now, open the JEE Advanced admit card download link on the home page. Enter the asked information and login. Check and download your admit card.

On the JEE Advanced exam day, candidates will have to carry a printout of the admit card and other documents mentioned on it. A list of instructions to be followed on the exam day will also be given on hall tickets.

JEE Advanced is held for admission to IITs, IISc, IISERs and some other top educational institutions across the country.