JEE Advanced 2023 admit card tomorrow on jeeadev.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will release admit cards of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 tomorrow, May 29. Candidates can download JEE Advanced paper 1 and paper 2 admit cards from jeeadv.ac.in, once it is released. JEE Advanced admit card tomorrow on jeeadev.ac.in(PTI)

The institute has recently published mock tests or practice tests for JEE Advanced and it is available on the exam website.

JEE Advanced 2023 is scheduled for June 4, Sunday. The first paper will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the second paper will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How to download JEE Advanced 2023 admit card

Go to jeeadv.ac.in.

Now, open the JEE Advanced admit card download link given on the home page.

Enter your credentials and login.

Check and download your admit card.

JEE Advanced is a national level exam for admission to IITs, IISc, IISERs and some other top educational institutions across the country.

To be eligible for the test, a student has to first appear in JEE Main and be among the top 2.5 lakh students (includes all categories) to qualify in it.