Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will release JEE Advanced 2023 response sheets. The IIT JEE response sheets will be available to all appeared candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeeadv.ac.in. The response sheet will be released at 5 pm.

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT JEE response sheets releasing today at jeeadv.ac.in

The provisional answer key will release on June 11 and last date to raise challenges is till June 12, 2023. The final answer key and results will be announced on June 18, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to download response sheets

To check the response sheets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadvanced.ac.in.

Click on IIT JEE response sheets link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Check the response sheet and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE Advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4, 2023 in two shifts- Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelors, Integrated Masters, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. Both Bachelors and Masters degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum requirements.