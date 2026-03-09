JEE Advanced 2026: Exam to be held on May 17 in two shifts, registration begins on April 6 at jeeadv.ac.in
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, will conduct the JEE Advanced 2026 exam on May 17, 2026. The Joint Entrance Exam Advanced will be held across the country at various exam centres in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
The tweet shared by IIT Roorkee reads, “The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2026 for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held on Sunday, 17 May 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Paper 1: 09:00–12:00 IST Paper 2: 14:30–17:30 IST.”
Those candidates who are among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in JEE Main 2026 and are born on or after October 1, 2001, are eligible to apply for the exam.
JEE Advanced 2026: How to apply
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.
2. Click on JEE Advanced 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
4. Once registration is done, login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.
7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee is ₹1600/- for female candidates, ST, SC and PwD candidates and ₹3200/- for all other candidates. The payment should be made online using debit card/credit card, net banking, or UPI.
The exam is held for admission to the following programs in Engineering, Science and Architecture in all the IITs- 4-year B.Tech and B.S, 5-year B.Arch, 5-year dual degree in B.Tech, M.Tech, B.S, M.S, B.Tech-MBA, B.S-MBA and 5-year integrated masters- M.Tech, B.S, M.S.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More