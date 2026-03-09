JEE Advanced 2026: Exam to be held on May 17 in two shifts, registration begins on April 6 at jeeadv.ac.in

The tweet shared by IIT Roorkee reads, “The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2026 for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held on Sunday, 17 May 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Paper 1: 09:00–12:00 IST Paper 2: 14:30–17:30 IST.”

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, will conduct the JEE Advanced 2026 exam on May 17, 2026. The Joint Entrance Exam Advanced will be held across the country at various exam centres in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Those candidates who are among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in JEE Main 2026 and are born on or after October 1, 2001, are eligible to apply for the exam.

JEE Advanced 2026: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on JEE Advanced 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1600/- for female candidates, ST, SC and PwD candidates and ₹3200/- for all other candidates. The payment should be made online using debit card/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

The exam is held for admission to the following programs in Engineering, Science and Architecture in all the IITs- 4-year B.Tech and B.S, 5-year B.Arch, 5-year dual degree in B.Tech, M.Tech, B.S, M.S, B.Tech-MBA, B.S-MBA and 5-year integrated masters- M.Tech, B.S, M.S.