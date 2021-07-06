JEE Main 2021 date: Education Minister releases dates for pending exams

JEE main 2021 exam dates for the pending editions was announced by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday, July 6. The minister said that the third edition of JEE main exams will now be held from July 20-25, while the fourth edition of the JEE main exam will be held from July 27-August 2.

The pending JEE main exams could not be held in April and May due to the second wave of Covid-19 Pandemic.

Addressing students and all concerned on Twitter, education minister said that candidates who were not able to register for the JEE main phase three and phase 4 examinations will be given another chance to do so.

For the third phase of JEE main exam candidates can apply from July 6-8, while for the fourth phase of JEE main candidates can register from July 9-12.

Candidates have also been allowed to change their exam centres for the third and fourth phase exams now. The minister said that all attempts will be made to give candidates their desired exam centres.

The Education Minister said that the number of exam centres for JEE main have also been increased significantly to allow all Covid-19 safety measures.

Earlier in the day, Pokhriyal had said on twitter that he will give students latest updates on pending JEE main exams in the evening.

From the current academic session, JEE-Mains is being held 4 times a year. The first two phases were conducted in February and March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May. However, they had to be postponed due to the second wave of covid-19 pandemic.