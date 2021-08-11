Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2021: Last chance to register for this year's engineering entrance exam
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021: Last chance to register for this year's engineering entrance exam

Today, August 11, is the deadline to register for this year’s engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2021. The registration link will remain open till 9 pm.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 06:27 PM IST
JEE Main 2021: Last chance to register for this year's engineering entrance exam(HT)

Today, August 11, is the deadline to register for this year’s engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2021. The registration link will remain open till 9 pm. The link to deposit fees will remain active till 11.50 pm. Application forms are available on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Apply online

“There will be no correction window available after the Application Form closes on 11 August 2021 Session - 4. Therefore, the candidates have to be extra careful while filling in their particulars,” the NTA has said.

Candidates who had applied for the exam earlier can withdraw their candidature till 9 pm today, if they do not wish to appear in the exam.

This year, JEE Main 2021 was held four times. The last session exam will be held from August 26 to September 2.

The admit cards of this exam are likely to be released next week.

This is the only edition of JEE Main 2021 which will be held after the declaration of class 12 results. This year, many state boards and CBSE and CISCE could not hold board exams due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee main exam
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street

Martyred at 18

This ‘broken twig’ is not what it looks like. Watch

Comedian Atul Khatri has a hilarious solution for vaccine certificate hassles
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP