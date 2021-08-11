JEE Main 2021: Last chance to register for this year's engineering entrance exam

Today, August 11, is the deadline to register for this year’s engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2021. The registration link will remain open till 9 pm. The link to deposit fees will remain active till 11.50 pm. Application forms are available on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“There will be no correction window available after the Application Form closes on 11 August 2021 Session - 4. Therefore, the candidates have to be extra careful while filling in their particulars,” the NTA has said.

Candidates who had applied for the exam earlier can withdraw their candidature till 9 pm today, if they do not wish to appear in the exam.

This year, JEE Main 2021 was held four times. The last session exam will be held from August 26 to September 2.

The admit cards of this exam are likely to be released next week.

This is the only edition of JEE Main 2021 which will be held after the declaration of class 12 results. This year, many state boards and CBSE and CISCE could not hold board exams due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

